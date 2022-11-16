Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Ryan Coogler’s directorial earned phenomenally well on its opening weekend in India. The film was released on Friday, though its previews started on Wednesday.

Black Panther 2, which is a sequel to Chadwick Boseman starrer Black Panther (2018), has been lauded for its impressive VFX and soundtrack. The Marvel film was one of the much-awaited films of the year and was expected to do better business than Black Adam which was released a few weeks ago.

In fact, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever exceeded expectations earning 12.50 crores* on opening day and the weekend collection also looked pretty good. The MCU film managed to collect 42 crores in its first three days and left behind new Bollywood releases.

Ryan Coogler’s directorial even did astounding business internationally. However, the film took a dip of 64-65% and has managed to earn over Rs 48.50 cr so far and it is expected that the film will cross 50 crores by today. As per early reports coming in, the film has earned, 3-4 crores on day 6.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever picks after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The new film revolves around the events that take place after the death of T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

Black Panther 2 features Letitia Wright and Lupita Nyong’o in the lead. The cast includes Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, and Michaela Coel, among others.

