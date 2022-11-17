Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has helped push Disney through a major milestone with the help of its latest box office collection. Since the time Ryan Coogler was released, it has been rocking the box office charts. The sequel had a marvelous opening, second best domestically (North America) this year.

Even its global collection surpassed $300 million over its three-day opening weekend. So, one can expect Black Panther 2 to churn in a lot and break several records. And the way things are going, one can also hope for Wakanda Forever to tough the one billion mark.

Coming back to the point, Deadline has reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s box office success has helped Disney cross a huge milestone. Currently, the Letitia Wright starrer has made a whopping $381 million worldwide, as per the outlet. This includes $205 million domestically and another $176 million overseas.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s latest box office numbers have helped Disney to earn over $3 billion in box office revenue during 2022. It marks the 14th time that the studio has made over $3 billion at the box office in one year. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ $955 million and Thor: Love and Thunder‘s $761 million contributed to it.

But this is just the start for Black Panther 2. The movie will be earning a lot more, hence, increasing Disney’s number to a greater height. When it comes to the Marvel flick touching the $1 billion mark, the possibility is high, but there are a few other factors to take into consideration as well.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is doing quite well, but it is a bit behind the 2018 original film, which made $1.382 billion globally. Secondly, the Angela Bassett starrer has faced a ban in a few countries, including China, which will have a big impact on its overall collection.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

