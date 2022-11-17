This past year people saw one of the most high-profile cases in Hollywood, the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case, unfold. The two exes, who have previously locked horns in a UK court over, met each other in a Virginia court for the defamation trial slapped by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor on Heard.

To give you a brief history of it, Amber accused Depp of abuse, which led to him losing his work and reputation. The actor slammed the $50 million defamation case on her over this. After weeks of a gruesome trial, which was televised, JD won the verdict.

Even during the Johnny Depp trial and after it, Amber Heard has been a target of online hate and trolling. But that doesn’t mean no one supported her. Several fans came out to defend the actress, and now, more than 130 people from notable women’s rights organizations have published an open letter in support of the Aquaman actress.

According to NBC News, feminist groups including, the National Organization for Women and Women’s March expressed support for Amber Heard while speaking against the harassment she faced throughout the Johnny Depp case. “Much of this harassment was fueled by disinformation, misogyny, biphobia, and a monetized social media environment where a woman’s allegations of domestic violence and s*xual assault were mocked for entertainment,” reads the letter.

“The same disinformation and victim-blaming tropes are now being used against others who have alleged abuse. In our opinion, the Depp v. Heard verdict and continued discourse around it indicate a fundamental misunderstanding of intimate partner and s*xual violence and how survivors respond to it. The damaging consequences of the spread of this misinformation are incalculable,” it continued.

“We have grave concerns about the rising misuse of defamation suits to threaten and silence survivors,” the letter added. Right after the verdict was announced in favour of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard had spoken about how it was a setback for women who speak up against abuse.

