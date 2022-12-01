Henry Cavill’s Superman had been an iconic addition to the Warner Bros DC Universe, but there were no plans from the studio’s side to carry forward Superman’s solo franchise. He was kind of benched by them, although he had been appearing as the alien superhero in movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. His existence after that was merely reduced to special appearances, but recently a certain change made by the studio is giving hope to the fans.

Cavill first donned the cape in 2013 for his solo movie, Man of Steel, and the fans have been going crazy for him since then. One can say DC finally got its perfect Kryptonian superhero; even the comic fans will agree. Unfortunately, he was missing from the franchise after the release of Justice League in 2017, but with the recent release of Black, Adam things are starting to unravel. A few days back Dwayne Johnson, who played the central character in the film posted a video on his social media handle saying he fought with the studio to get Henry back as Superman.

Post the release of the film, Henry Cavill took to his Instagram account to announce his return to the DC Universe, and now as per Screen Rant, Cavill’s Superman has made its way to a new banner side by side with Jason Mamoa’s Aquaman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, and Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. This new banner was displayed at the Comic-Con Experience 2022 in Brazil.

Robert Pattinson’s Batman and Henry Cavill’s Superman are marketed at #CCXP22 pic.twitter.com/EHhrh4FGjc — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) November 30, 2022

All the actors featured on this banner have their own successful franchise with more sequels to come in the future. Despite being a fan-favourite Henry’s future in the DCEU was unclear but his post-credit scene in the latest release teased that they are now gearing up for him, and one of the most possible projects could be a face-off movie between Black Adam and Superman.

With the recent changes made in the studios and James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new co-heads of the rebranded DC Studios, a lot of things might change for the better. As for the matter of when the next Superman project will be announced, there have been speculations that it will be done during CCXP 2022, which runs from November 30 to December 4. Robert’s debut as Batman was also received positively by the audience, although it has been mentioned that his universe will be different from the current DC Universe. For more such stories related to DC stay tuned to Koimoi.

