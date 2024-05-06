In a Recent Interview with the Guardian, Grammy Award Winning Artist Dua Lipa reflected on becoming a viral 2018 meme that mocked her dancing skills during the Brit Awards performance. The singer added it took her two years to recover from the embarrassing ordeal. In an article published on May 4, the 28-year-old English-Albanian singer recalled her flat performance during the 2018 Brit Awards that immortalized her as a meme.

In 2018, a clip of Dua Lipa performing New Rules at the Brits was posted on YouTube, which prompted a user to quip, “I love her lack of energy. Go girl, give us nothing!” The response went viral online and spawned a meme used for years to describe other bland performances.

Dua Lipa told the Guardian that it was a humiliating experience and that she had to go off social media to avoid seeing people incessantly mocking her online.

Last night on SNL Dua Lipa talks about her "meme" which consists of being made fun of for not actually dancing on stage.

Kinda like I'm not moving around much yet so much is happening here.

Like not being able to keep people from engaging with me, nor able to engage with them.💔 pic.twitter.com/nVtFBZkZW9 — MeeksZion🪙 (@MeeksZion) May 5, 2024

The singer explained that the meme went on to cast a shadow on her achievements, with people picking apart everything she was doing at the time. The artist recalled winning a Grammy for Best New Artist in 2019 and hearing ‘She’s not deserving of it, she’s got no stage presence, she’s not going to stick around.’”

Lipa said she felt hurt and humiliated over the constant negative discourse spurred by a meme. Dua Lipa noted that the negative attention came when she was figuring out who she was as an artist and had to develop a thick skin to cope with it. She said, “I had to learn all that in front of everyone. In the public eye, I was figuring out who I was as an artist and performer. All that happened while I was 22, 23 years old, and still growing up. You have to build tough skin. You have to be resilient.”

According to the pop star, the tides changed in her favour in 2019 when she performed ‘Don’t Start Now’ onstage and was celebrated for her performance. She noted, “did that performance, and everyone was like, ‘Oh, we were wrong.’ I got a real kick out of that.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with Rolling Stone, the singer defended her seemingly lacklustre performance in their 20s, saying she was starting to learn her skills.

