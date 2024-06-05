Ahead of the release of Deadpool and Wolverine, Shawn Levy is allegedly getting more good news regarding the next Avengers movie, Avengers 5. The MCU has been going through a rough phase recently, and this Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman can finally bring back the lost glory of Marvel and kick off the summer box office this year. Keep scrolling for more.

Marvel is very cautious about its releases. Only one MCU movie is coming out this year, and Avengers 5 has been shrouded in controversy for a long time, especially after Jonathan Majors’ firing from Marvel. He played the role of Kang the Conqueror and was being set up as the next big baddie in the MCU. Things went down south after he got arrested and was found guilty in the domestic violence case.

According to the latest Deadline report, the Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker is one of the top choices to direct Avengers 5. He is allegedly having early conversations with the studios. The report reveals Michael Waldron has given Levy the latest script. However, the studio still plans to meet other prospective directors, as Shawn has yet to answer.

Meanwhile, the report has further revealed that the potential Avengers 5 movie will allegedly have more than 60 MCU characters reprising their roles, including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, and even Tom Hiddleston.

As per the media outlet’s report, the alleged Avengers 5 would have an equal footing, unlike the first four films, which had a core group comprising Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson‘s Black Widow, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. Jeremy Renner also had a significant role in the Avengers movies, except in Infinity War, where his character Hawkeye did not appear. This way, the upcoming project will be more of an ensemble feature instead of just a few characters leading the team.

Besides Shawn Levy being allegedly eyed for Avengers 5, nothing substantial has been reported about the film. However, Marvel has been working hard recently and is looking to begin shooting for it next year. It will be one of Marvel’s largest productions.

On the other hand, Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin, will be released in theatres on July 26.

