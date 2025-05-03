Just like the rest of the platforms, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Paramount, Peacock, HBO Max, and more, Amazon Prime has an exciting new slate of releases set for the month of May. With summer here and holidays around the corner, there’s going to be plenty of fun binge-watching on the couch. From the premiere of Blake Lively’s recent release, Another Simple Favor, to the iconic Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies, a lot of interesting content is set to air on the streaming giant. Here’s what releases Amazon Prime Video is adding to its already vast library, new, old, and iconic.
Amazon Prime, May 2025: Everything On Release Schedule
May 1
- Agent Cody Banks
- Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- All the Money in the World
- Animal House
- Another Simple Favor
- Are We There Yet?
- Babe
- Babe: Pig in the City
- Barbershop
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business
- Because I Said So
- Blood Diamond
- Body of Lies
- Boo! A Madea Halloween
- Born on the Fourth of July
- Cinderella Man
- Coogan’s Bluff
- Dante’s Peak
- Death Wish
- Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
- Earthquake
- Fried Green Tomatoes
- Fury
- Gattaca
- Get on Up
- Her
- Heroes
- How High
- In the Heat of the Night
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story
- Jarhead
- Jersey Boys
- John Q
- Legally Blonde
- Loving
- Mallrats
- Overboard
- Play Misty for Me
- R I P D: Rest in Peace Department
- Ray
- Ride Along With Gag Reel
- Space Cowboys
- Starsky & Hutch
- The Beguiled
- The Exorcist
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- The Karate Kid
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- Traffic
- Two Mules for Sister Sara
- White House Down
- You’ve Got Mail
May 5
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Peanut Butter Falcon is a comedy-drama in which a man with Down syndrome escapes from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a wrestler. He meets an outlaw who becomes his friend and coach. The film stars Zack Gottsagen, Shia LaBeouf, and Dakota Johnson.
May 6
- David Spade: Dandelion
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
May 8
- Octopus!
May 9
- Molly-Mae: Behind It All
- The Sexiest Man in Winnipeg
May 13
- Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop
May 15
- Overcompensating
May 20
- Motorheads
May 22
- Earnhardt
May 23
- Clarkson’s Farm, Season 4
Clarkson’s Farm is a television documentary series about Jeremy Clarkson as he runs his 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds, near Chipping Norton in West Oxfordshire. Its first season premiered in June 2021 on the platform.
May 27
- September 5
- The Fire Inside
- The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, Season 2
May 29
- The Better Sister, Season 1
May 31
- Good Boy
