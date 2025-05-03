Just like the rest of the platforms, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Paramount, Peacock, HBO Max, and more, Amazon Prime has an exciting new slate of releases set for the month of May. With summer here and holidays around the corner, there’s going to be plenty of fun binge-watching on the couch. From the premiere of Blake Lively’s recent release, Another Simple Favor, to the iconic Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies, a lot of interesting content is set to air on the streaming giant. Here’s what releases Amazon Prime Video is adding to its already vast library, new, old, and iconic.

Amazon Prime, May 2025: Everything On Release Schedule

May 1

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

All Quiet on the Western Front

All the Money in the World

Animal House

Another Simple Favor

Are We There Yet?

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Because I Said So

Blood Diamond

Body of Lies

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Born on the Fourth of July

Cinderella Man

Coogan’s Bluff

Dante’s Peak

Death Wish

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story

Earthquake

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fury

Gattaca

Get on Up

Her

Heroes

How High

In the Heat of the Night

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Jarhead

Jersey Boys

John Q

Legally Blonde

Loving

Mallrats

Overboard

Play Misty for Me

R I P D: Rest in Peace Department

Ray

Ride Along With Gag Reel

Space Cowboys

Starsky & Hutch

The Beguiled

The Exorcist

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Karate Kid

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Traffic

Two Mules for Sister Sara

White House Down

You’ve Got Mail

May 5

The Peanut Butter Falcon

The Peanut Butter Falcon is a comedy-drama in which a man with Down syndrome escapes from a residential nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a wrestler. He meets an outlaw who becomes his friend and coach. The film stars Zack Gottsagen, Shia LaBeouf, and Dakota Johnson.

May 6

David Spade: Dandelion

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

May 8

Octopus!

May 9

Molly-Mae: Behind It All

The Sexiest Man in Winnipeg

May 13

Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop

May 15

Overcompensating

May 20

Motorheads

May 22

Earnhardt

May 23

Clarkson’s Farm, Season 4

Clarkson’s Farm is a television documentary series about Jeremy Clarkson as he runs his 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds, near Chipping Norton in West Oxfordshire. Its first season premiered in June 2021 on the platform.

May 27

September 5

The Fire Inside

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy, Season 2

May 29

The Better Sister, Season 1

May 31

Good Boy

