People, get ready to rumble! It looks like Creed 4 is going to be a full-on assault on the box office rather than just another boxing movie. Reunited with filmmaker Michael B. Jordan, the franchise aims to deliver a knockout blow and turn the Rocky narrative into a classic tale.

Currently holding the Guinness World Record for the most successful sports movie franchise ever, the Rocky series is already a heavyweight champion. However, the true game-changing hits have come from the Creed spin-offs. With over $150 million in domestic revenue, Creed 3 was an enormous smash and demonstrated that filmmaker Jordan’s first film was a strong competitor.

Creed 4 is now going for the ultimate prize: membership in the $2 billion club. Although it’s a big ask, it’s not impossible, given the team’s current momentum and Jordan’s established record. This historic milestone is just $68 million away for the flick. And given that Creed 3 made an incredible $58.7 million on its first weekend of release, that difference might close quickly.

Therefore, even though we’re waiting for the official release date, one thing is certain: Creed 4 will be a big hit at the box office.

Creed 4’s Box Office Potential: Can It Become the Highest-Grossing Rocky Film Ever?

At the box office, each entry in the Creed series has been more successful than the last, demonstrating how great it has been performing.

With a huge fan base that is itching for more, the Creed series has proven to be a true hit. Creed 3 proved the franchise has staying power as it was a huge smash. The goalposts are shifting right now. With $309 million more than The Blind Side, Creed 4 hopes to take the top place. Although it’s a big ask, given the franchise’s current momentum, it’s certainly doable.

The gloves are off with Michael B. Jordan in the director’s chair. We anticipate another outstanding performance at the box office and in the ring.

