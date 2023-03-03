The Creed series amassed a huge fan base across generations, including millennials and Gen Z, for featuring some of the best fights and stellar performances. Michael B. Jordan stole our hearts as Adonis Creed, much like Sylvester Stallone did as Rocky Balboa. Now, he is back with Creed III, another masterpiece in the series.

Creed III also marks Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut has outdone himself, if the first day performance is anything to go by. Additionally, this film stands out as the first sports drama to be shot on IMAX cameras, making every action scene highly vivid and immersive, almost as if you are in the ring with them! Creed III also sees Marvel-lous Jonathan Majors as the antagonist Damian Anderson giving Adonis some major grief in the ring. What makes their duels oh so entertaining though, is anime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yep! Michael B. Jordan is a total weeb and has used his creative liberties to pay tribute to the stunning fight scenes in anime like Dragon Ball Z and Naruto. Michael B. Jordan has wonderfully made up for the absence of Sylvester Stallone aka our beloved Rocky who has passed the baton to Jordan and bid adieu to the franchise. This hasn’t decreased the fans love for this movie and just made them excited for the fresh action and entertainment it has to offer.

Commenting on Creed III’s terrific performance at the box office, Gautam Dutta, CEO – PVR Cinemas said, “Creed III is seeing massive traction on the Day 1 of its release, and we have observed high ticket sales at PVR & INOX box offices. The Rocky series spin-off Creed retains the original entertainment while adding its own modern touch and concepts. Keeping up with moviegoers’ expectations, Creed III is being enjoyed by both young and old audiences for its fast-paced and intense action. Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut is a triumph, with his performance as Adonis proving to be nothing short of extraordinary.

In addition, Jonathan Majors also delivers a riveting performance as the new antagonist, Damian, providing the audience with quality entertainment through their rivalry. Moreover, film was shot on IMAX cameras and audiences are loving the immersive experience of this movie. We look forward to adding an entirely new set of fan base, entertained with Creed III in the coming weeks, as it continues to dazzle moviegoers with its compelling storyline, stunning visuals, and outstanding performances.

Creed III is the sequel to Creed II (2018) and the ninth installment in the Rocky franchise. Creed III features some of Hollywood’s top actors with Michael B. Jordan in the titular role, Adonis Creed and Jonathan Majors as his rival, Damian Anderson. It also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad in supporting roles. It follows Adonis “Donnie” Creed’s flourishing boxing career as well as his personal life. Damian “Dame” Anderson, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, returns to the ring after serving a lengthy jail term, eager to prove himself. A feud ensues between former pals becoming more than just a brawl. The power-packed matches, emotional depth, and impressive visuals are what make Creed III a cinematic marvel.

Creed III was released today at PVR and INOX cinemas across the country. The movie is produced by Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Elizabeth Raposo, Jonathan Glickman, and Sylvester Stallone. It’s co-presented by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures with Chartoff-Winkler Productions and distributed internationally by Warner Bros

Must Read: Avengers 5 To Feature Doctor Strange As Negative Force, Kang Will Surprisingly Turn Out To Be A Protector?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News