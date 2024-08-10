From a diverse range of movies to recent blockbuster releases, Hulu offers a variety of genres and updates its library each month with new additions, including acclaimed documentaries, horror-packed thrilling adventures, indie gems, and adrenaline-fueled action movies. This summer, Hulu has no shortage of major film releases, and as audiences eagerly wait for movies to release on OTTs, here’s the August lineup that will have something that will suit your needs.

Beautiful Disaster (2023)

Directed by Roger Kumble, Beautiful Disaster is an American romantic comedy that stars Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, and Austin North. The movie follows a girl named Abby, a college freshman determined to reinvent herself and leave her past behind. She meets Travis through her roommate, a bad boy who fights in an underground club. Despite her initial reservations, Abby is drawn to Travis and his mysterious past. As their connection grows deeper, their troubled histories resurface. Beautiful Disaster explores themes of redemption, love, and the impact of the past on the present.

Immaculate (2024)

Directed by Michael Mohan, Immaculate follows the theme of religious horror and thriller to give its viewers the perfect goosebumps. The movie stars Sydney Sweeney as Sister Cecilia, a devout young woman who believes she was saved from drowning as a child for a greater purpose. When she’s invited by Father Sal Tedeschi, played by Alvaro Morte, to join the convent in the Italian countryside, she is tasked with caring for elderly nuns. After she arrives at the convent, she is shocked to find herself pregnant when she’s a virgin. The convent members start to treat her as the new Virgin Mary. However, as soon as disturbing events unfold, Cecilia discovers a sinister plot and fights to escape with her life.

Smile (2022)

Another supernatural and psychological horror film for those looking for this genre, Smile will leave you on the edge of your seats. Directed by Parker Finn, Smile follows Rose Cotter, played by Sosie Bacon, a therapist at a psychiatric ward who encounters a disturbing graduate student claiming to see an invisible entity before tragically taking her own life. After Rose witnesses this, she becomes the entity’s next target which leaves her to question her reality and sanity. When people around her begin to act bizarre, she finds a way to stop the entity before it claims her life. Smile also has another installment, Smile 2, released in October this year. The original chapter amassed over $217 million worldwide.

Chief of Station (2024)

Directed by Jesse V. Johnson, Chief of Station is an action-packed film that explores international politics, corruption, deceit, and drama. The movie follows Ben Mallow, played by Aaron Eckhart, a CIA Chief of Station in Eastern Europe who returns to Washington D.C. after the death of his wife, Farrah. When he discovers that Farrah has a secret life connected to Russian operatives, he is determined to uncover the truth, leading him to travel through Eastern Europe. As he uncovers the mystery of his wife’s hidden ties, he learns how her death has jeopardized both his and his son’s lives.

Something in the Water (2024)

Directed by Haley Easton Street, Something in the Water is an epic thriller that will keep the viewers hooked until the end. The movie follows a group of friends reuniting at a destination wedding in the West Indies and charter a boat to explore a nearby island. However, tension arises between Meg and Kayla, but they hide their issues to maintain the festive atmosphere. While the group is swimming near the island, one woman is bitten by a shark, and as the others rush her back to the resort, they accidentally strike the rock and sink the boat. With only one life jacket, the five women face the challenge as a giant shark begins circling their boat.

Stress Positions (2024)

Directed by Theda Hammel, Stress Positions is a comedy-drama set in the early COVID-19 lockdown in Brooklyn. The movie follows Terry, who takes in his injured 19-year-old nephew, Bahlul to quarantine while he recovers from a broken leg. When Bahlul, a Moroccan American model, reflects on his career, he meets Terry’s intriguing neighbors and makes new connections. The movie premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in the US Dramatic Competition and was heavily praised for its satirical take on gender, sexuality, and race themes.

STRESS POSITIONS.

A film by Theda Hammel.

Starring John Early, Qaher Harhash, and Theda Hammel.

