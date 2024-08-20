Brad Pitt is concerned about his son Pax’s health after the horrific accident a few days back. He and Angelina Jolie might have gone their separate ways and are not on good terms, but it seems he cares for his children’s well-being. A source has recently shared what Pitt had to say about the severe accident, and to find out about it, keep scrolling below.

For the unversed, the accident occurred on July 29 when Pax Jolie-Pitt suffered an accident while driving his e-bike in Los Feliz, LA. He was reportedly rear-ending the bike at a red light. It was a deadly accident as the bystanders thought that Jolie and Pitt’s son might be dead. The onlookers saw blood streaming out of his mouth as he lay motionless. He was rushed to the ICU and was admitted to the hospital for a few days.

According to a Hindustan Times report, an insider told the New York Post that Brad Pitt is concerned about his son Pax and wants him to do well. The source reflected on Pax Jolie-Pitt‘s health and said, “[he] continues to go in the right direction.” Speaking of what Brad feels about the entire ordeal, the source added, “He wants his son to get to a good place.”

A TMZ report claimed that Brad Pitt was not only ‘extremely concerned,’ but he was ‘shocked and emotional’ after learning about Pax’s accident and his severe condition. The report also mentioned that the Bullet Train star kept receiving a ‘steady flow of information’ from ‘concerned people around the family’ since the accident.

Angelina Jolie was by her son’s side throughout his recovery and his time in the hospital. Pax was diagnosed with a severe head injury, a minor brain bleed, and a hip injury. Doctors also detected him with complex trauma. Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son was in the ICU for a week and was released on August 5.

Brad Pitt allegedly has a rocky relationship with his kids, and a few of them even dropped his last name from their names. Shiloh opted to do it officially. Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, is very close to the kids, and it might also be because of the reported abuse incident on the plane, which came out during their divorce.

