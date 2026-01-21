Disney’s Zootopia 2 witnessed an insane hike at the North American box office on Monday, pushing it closer to the domestic haul of Frozen. The Zootopia sequel is all set to beat Disney’s darling animation to achieve a mean feat among animated features at the domestic box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection on day 55 in North America

The Disney sequel collected an insane sum at the domestic box office on its 8th Monday, which coincided with MLK Day in North America. The film collected $3.66 million and dethroned Avatar 3 from the top spot in the domestic rankings. It went up by almost 611% from last Monday.

Set to cross $400 million milestone at the North American box office!

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest figures, Zootopia 2‘s domestic total is $394.1 million. Therefore, the Disney animation is less than $10 million away from crossing the $400 million mark at the North American box office. The Zootopia sequel is the oldest release in the top films in the domestic rankings, yet it has a really strong hold at the box office. It is less than $10 million away from hitting the $400 million domestic milestone, and it is expected to happen this weekend.

On track to beat Frozen as the 12th highest-grossing animation ever in North America

For the unversed, Frozen is one of the most iconic Disney animated films of modern times. It is considered as Disney’s best animation since the studio’s renaissance era. The animated feature grossed $4,401 million during its domestic run and emerged as the 12th-highest-grossing animated film at the domestic box office.

Zootopia 2 is also less than $10 million away from surpassing Frozen and becoming the new 12th-highest-grossing animation ever at the domestic box office. Globally, it is the second-highest-grossing animation, with a $1.7 billion collection. The film was released in the theaters on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $394.0 million

International – $1.3 billion

Worldwide – $1.7 billion

