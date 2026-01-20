The post-apocalyptic zombie sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, has arrived, but with underwhelming box office on its opening weekend. From here, its journey begins towards its breakeven target, which is most important for the film financially. It is reportedly a modestly budgeted film with a pretty decent breakeven point. So scroll below to find out how much it must collect to move into the profit zone.

The Bone Temple’s opening weekend collection at the box office

Nia DaCosta‘s film underperformed at the box office in North America. Across 3,506 theaters, the horror sequel collected $13 million on its three-day weekend. Adding the MLK Day collection, the film’s extended 4-day cume is $15 million. The Ralph Fiennes starrer film was initially projected to earn around $20 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple has grossed $16.2 million overseas in its opening weekend. Therefore, the horror sequel’s global opening weekend collection is $31.2 million. Domestically, the movie failed to land #1 in the box office rankings. Despite the strong ratings, the 28 Years Later sequel was unable to make a strong first impression.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $15.00 million

International – $16.20 million

Worldwide – $31.20 million

What does the film aim to break even?

According to media reports, including Deadline, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was made on a budget of $63 million, excluding the marketing cost. It has recovered almost half of its price in its opening weekend, but to enter the profit zone, the film must break even. According to industry standards, a film must earn 2.5 times its production cost to break even at the box office.

Based on that, The Bone Temple needs around $158 million to break even at the box office. Now, its predecessor, which grossed $30 million on its opening weekend, did not cross this mark at the box office. The 2025 horror flick had a reported budget of $60 million and grossed $151.3 million, breaking even and earning a profit. It had a rough start and will depend on word of mouth to reach its target. But if done well, it is not an achievable target.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was released on January 16.

