Anaconda is still alive and going steady at the box office. It is now very close to surpassing the global haul of the OG film, which is regarded as a cult classic. This Jack Black and Paul Rudd starrer is very different from the 1997 blockbuster. Globally, the horror comedy is now chasing the $150 million milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has received mixed to negative reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. It features an exciting cast including Paul Rudd, Jack Black, Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello. The film’s vibe is entirely different from that of the previous movies in this franchise. It is reportedly a meta-reboot in the action-adventure comedy-horror genre.

Anaconda at the worldwide box office

Paul Rudd and Jack Black are unparalleled when it comes to comedy, and Anaconda has ample evidence to prove that. It collected $14.5 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office [via Box Office Mojo]. The film is struggling to keep up with other films at the cinemas, and in 26 days, it has reached $60.09 million at the North American box office.

Internationally, it is showcasing the same level of performance. Anaconda’s overseas cume after its fourth weekend is $62.3 million. Adding the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total now stands at $122.39 million. It is the 45th-highest-grossing title of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $60.1 million

International – $62.3 million

Worldwide – $122.4 million

Anaconda vs Anaconda at the worldwide box office

Jennifer Lopez starrer Anaconda was a massive hit, and it became a cult classic over the years. It collected $65.8 million domestically and $71.0 million overseas, bringing the worldwide collection of the 1997 hit to $136.8 million. Now, the 2025 meta reboot featuring Paul Rudd and Jack Black is less than $15 million away from surpassing the OG film’s worldwide haul. It will be a significant win for the meta reboot to surpass the OG film, which started it all.

The Jack Black-starrer has seen its momentum slow due to weak word of mouth stemming from mixed reviews, but among 2025’s comedy releases, it is still performing reasonably well. Anaconda was released on December 25.

