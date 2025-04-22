Jack Black’s career box office total experienced a significant boost with the release of A Minecraft Movie. The global total crossed the $10 billion milestone, and the PG game adaptation entered the actor’s top 5 grosser list. Now, it has moved up, solidifying its spot on the list. Scroll below for more.

Black is a vibrant and highly entertaining actor, celebrated for his energetic performances, sharp comedic timing, and musical flair. He combines exaggerated physical comedy with heartfelt emotion, allowing him to shine in comedic and more touching roles. His highest-grossing film is also the videogame-based movie The Super Mario Bros Movie, which has earned over $1.36 billion globally.

Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie collected magnificent numbers on its 3rd three-day weekend, registering 5th biggest third weekend ever for April releases in the US. The film collected $40.5 million on its 3rd three-day weekend, which is behind The Jungle Book’s $43.7 million third weekend gross at #5. The movie has hit the $343.8 million cume in North America.

The videogame adaptation collected $59 million at the international box office, a drop of -29.6% from last weekend. Therefore, it has reached $374 million overseas and allied to the domestic cume. Jack Black’s film has reached $717.8 million, lower than initially reported as the weekend actuals came in lower. Still, the film has surpassed Kung Fu Panda 2’s $665.7 million global to become Black‘s fourth highest-grossing ever. Check out the revised list below.

5. Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) – $665.7 million

4. A Minecraft Movie (2025) – $717.8 million

3. Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) – $801.7 million

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) – $962.5 million

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023) – $1.36 billion

In the following weeks, it will beat Jumanji: The Next Level‘s $801.7 million. Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources.

