Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen starrer epic romance Pride & Prejudice was re-released in North America this week. Its re-issue opening weekend collection is on par with the debut weekend collection of when it originally came out. The period romance was a critical and commercial success, and it is now adding more revenue to its already impressive global total. Scroll below for more.

The historical romance was released in 2005 and directed by Joe Wright in his directorial debut. The movie is based on Jane Austen’s 1813 novel of the same name, and there have been several other adaptations of the novel. But Wright’s version is probably the most popular one. It features Keira and Matthew in the leading roles of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy. In addition, the film also featured Rosamund Pike, Tom Hollander, Judi Dench, and Carey Mulligan in key roles.

The film was re-released in North American theatres to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Pride & Prejudice was released in 1393 theatres in the US and collected $2.7 million on its re-issue weekend, as per Box Office Mojo. Focus Features has re-released this Keira Knightley starrer in North America, collecting a $1.9K average per theatre. This is similar to what the movie earned on its opening weekend when it was originally released.

Keira Knightley’s epic romance saga collected $2.8 million on its original opening weekend. The re-issue weekend collection has raised the film’s domestic total to $41.3 million. The movie was a big box office success, earning $83.21 million across international markets.

Pride & Prejudice reportedly had a production budget of $28 million and collected 4.6 times its price tag. Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen‘s movie collected $124.5 million worldwide. It achieved excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics gave it 87% and stated, “Sure, it’s another adaptation of cinema’s fave Jane Austen novel, but key performances and a modern filmmaking sensibility make this familiar period piece fresh and enjoyable.” The audience also enjoyed the period romance and gave it 89% on RT’s Popcornmeter.

Keira Knightley’s Pride & Prejudice is available on Netflix for streaming.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

