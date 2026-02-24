Neon continues its strong run at the North American box office with another limited release making real noise. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert, directed by Baz Luhrmann, arrived in 325 IMAX theaters across the region and moved past early projections with ease. The documentary centers on Elvis Presley and delivers a focused theatrical event that clearly connected with audiences from day one.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert Opening Weekend Box Office Collections

According to Box Office Mojo, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert has so far grossed $5.3 million worldwide in its opening weekend. North America delivered 60.9% of the total, bringing in $3.2 million with a strong per-screen average of $10K. International markets contributed the remaining 39.1%, adding another $2 million to the global start.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert Box Office Summary

North America – $3.2 million

International – $2 million

Worldwide – $5.3 million

Daily Box Office Numbers Show Consistent Audience Turnout

Daily figures show how the weekend unfolded. Friday brought in $1.4 million, setting the tone. Saturday followed with $1 million, a 25.4% drop from the first day. Sunday added $770K, marking a further 27.4% decline.

By the end of the frame, the film secured 7th place on the weekend charts, landing above Angel Studios’ Solo Mio and even ranking ahead of major sequel titles like Avatar: Fire and Ash and Zootopia 2, both tied to billion-dollar brands.

Neon’s Strong Awards Season Run Continues

The success of EPiC adds to a notable period for Neon. The distributor has rolled out several international Oscar-nominated films in North America, including The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, and Sirat. Awards recognition further strengthened its profile, with four out of five movies earning nominations in the Best International Movie category at the Academy Awards this year.

Neon keeps proving that carefully positioned releases can deliver strong results, even against global franchise giants.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

