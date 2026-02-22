NEON continues its strong run in the North American box office market with carefully planned limited releases that keep delivering results. After rolling out international Oscar-nominated titles like Sentimental Value, The Secret Agent, and Sirat, the studio added another title to its lineup. The new concert documentary EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert made its debut on Friday and quickly found its place among the day’s top earners.

EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert Opening Day Box Office Numbers

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the documentary centered on Elvis Presley pulled in $1.4 million on its first domestic day, as per Box Office Mojo. The film landed in 6th place on the North American charts, outperforming Sam Raimi’s horror title Send Help and even ranking above billion-dollar holdovers like Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash. Overseas, the rollout remains limited, with the film earning only $8 so far in New Zealand.

Comparisons With Other Concert-Based Films

Numbers show a different picture when compared with recent concert film releases. Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience posted $3.1 million on its first day. Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl debuted with a massive $15 million opening day haul. Against those figures, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert trails behind in pure day one gross.

Strong IMAX Per-Screen Average Showcases Positive Response

Yet the key detail lies in its per-screen average. From only 325 IMAX screens, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert delivered a strong $4,307 per screen. Such a figure signals high audience demand in premium locations. A nationwide theatrical expansion is scheduled for February 27, 2026, when the film reaches general audiences across more theaters.

Opening Weekend Projections & Rotten Tomatoes Score

Current projections estimate an opening 3-day weekend total of around $4 million to $5 million. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics have awarded the film a 95% score from 66 reviews. Audience reaction stands even higher at 99%, drawn from more than 2,500 verified ratings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

