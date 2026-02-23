Briarcliff Entertainment’s sci-fi comedy Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die has climbed to become the third highest-grossing movie in North America under the distributor in only 10 days. Directed by Gore Verbinski, the film hit theaters on February 13 and is now playing across 1,672 theaters in the region. The quick rise places it among the distributor’s top domestic performers in a short span, giving the studio a notable ranking even as the market remains crowded.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die Box Office Performance So Far

Produced on a $20 million budget, the film has collected $6.5 million in North America so far, according to Box Office Mojo. International markets remain untapped, as the movie has not secured a release overseas. Domestic earnings alone are currently carrying the entire financial load, putting pressure on the theatrical run to deliver stronger numbers in the coming weeks.

Debuting in 1,610 theaters, the film earned $3.6 million over Valentine’s Day weekend and reached $4.1 million across the four-day frame. The result secured a place among the top 10 titles in the region during its launch.

Second Weekend Faces A Drop Of 57.5% Despite Theater Expansion

The film’s second weekend numbers delivered a tougher picture. Despite expanding by 62 locations, the film fell 57.5%, bringing in $1.5 million over the three-day stretch. Friday brought in $425K with a 68.5% surge, followed by $680K on Saturday, up by 60%, before Sunday added $444K, down by 34.6%.

Can The Film Recover Its Budget From The Theatrical Run Alone

Reaching third place among Briarcliff’s domestic releases stands as a milestone, yet financial recovery remains uncertain. Current totals indicate the $20 million budget may not be covered through the theatrical run alone, placing added focus on future revenue streams beyond theaters.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die Rotten Tomatoes Score

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die received positive reviews from both critics and audiences. The movie’s Tomatometer score stands at an impressive 85% from 138 reviews, whereas the Popcornmeter score is at 88% from more than 100 verified ratings.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die: Cast, Plot & Storyline

The film stars Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chaudhry, Tom Taylor, and Juno Temple. The film follows a “Man From the Future” who arrives at a diner in Los Angeles and must recruit a group of disgruntled patrons for a one-night mission to save the world from a rogue artificial intelligence.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Distributed By Briarcliff Entertainment In North America

Blacklight – $9.5 million The Hill – $7.6 million Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die – $6.5 million Fahrenheit 11/9 – $6.3 million Kandahar – $4.8 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Crime 101 Box Office: Sets Its Sights On The Domestic Total Of A BAFTA-Winning Sports Film Starring Chris Hemsworth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News