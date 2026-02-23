Lionsgate’s new faith-based sequel, I Can Only Imagine 2, debuted in North America with strong audience ratings on Rotten Tomatoes but a relatively disappointing box-office showing. Directed by Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle, the film opened in 3,105 theaters this Friday and closed its first weekend at number 3 on the charts. It could not move past Wuthering Heights and GOAT, which held the top two positions, leaving the sequel in third place.

I Can Only Imagine 2 Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers

According to Box Office Mojo, I Can Only Imagine 2 collected $8 million domestically in its opening weekend. International markets have yet to see the film, leaving its global total untouched for now. Domestic numbers alone are shaping the early narrative, and the picture remains modest.

Preview numbers came in stronger than those of the original, I Can Only Imagine. Yet opening day told a different story. Friday delivered $3.7 million, signaling a restrained three-day path.

Saturday added $2.4 million, followed by $1.8 million on Sunday, marking a near 23% drop. The per-screen average settled at $2,576, a figure that reflects the wide 3,105 theater count and the limited turnout across locations.

Comparison With The 2018 Original Film

Comparison with the first film draws a clear contrast. The original earned $17.2 million in its opening weekend from only 1,629 theaters, more than double the sequel’s debut despite playing in nearly half the locations. Produced on an $8 million budget, the first film went on to collect $86 million worldwide, including $83.4 million domestically. The film’s 2018 box office performance made it one of that year’s surprise earners.

I Can Only Imagine 2 has a $18 million production budget and will require around $45 million to reach break-even. However, opening weekend figures suggest a challenging road ahead unless weekday holds and future expansions shift the pace.

Rotten Tomatoes Scores

Critical response has been mixed. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 62% critics’ rating based on 21 reviews. Audience reaction tells a different story, with a 98% score from more than 250 verified ratings.

I Can Only Imagine 2 Plot

The film follows Bart Millard, the lead singer of MercyMe, as he faces a personal crisis at the peak of his success. As his world unravels, he struggles with his faith and inner demons while searching for a way through adversity.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

