Lionsgate’s new faith sequel, I Can Only Imagine 2, arrived in North America on Friday with numbers that fell short of its predecessor. Directed by Andrew Erwin and Brent McCorkle, the film entered the box office race with stacked competition. With multiple releases fighting for audience attention, the sequel trailed behind Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights and Sony Pictures’ GOAT in Friday’s daily standings.

I Can Only Imagine 2 Opening Day Box Office Collection

According to Box Office Mojo, I Can Only Imagine 2 collected $3.7 million from 3,105 theaters across the region on the first day. Preview screenings accounted for a notable share of the figure. Out of the $3.7 million total, $1.8 million came from previews, including $1.3 million from early screenings and another $475k earned on Thursday. International markets are still pending, leaving the film’s global total to build in the coming weeks.

Comparison With The First I Can Only Imagine Film

A comparison with the original film reveals a clear contrast. I Can Only Imagine earned $6.2 million on its first day in 2018, and it did so from only 1,629 theaters. Preview earnings for the original stood at $1.3 million, lower than the sequel’s preview haul. Produced on a modest $7 million budget, the first film built strong word of mouth and surged to a remarkable $86 million domestic total, emerging as one of the year’s most profitable faith-based releases.

Friday’s $3.7 million places the sequel at No. 3 on the daily chart, behind Wuthering Heights and GOAT. Weekend competition now appears to be a two-film contest between those titles, with I Can Only Imagine 2 aiming to hold ground through Saturday and Sunday business.

Lionsgate’s 2026 Box Office Run

Industry projections estimate an opening weekend of $7 million to $10 million for I Can Only Imagine 2. Such a result would position it as Lionsgate’s first financial success of the year, following back-to-back disappointments in Greenland 2: Migration and The Strangers: Chapter 3.

The studio’s last notable box-office win came late last year with The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, giving the distributor hope of a needed turnaround.

I Can Only Imagine 2 Plot

The film follows Bart Millard, the lead singer of MercyMe, as he faces a personal crisis at the peak of his success. As his world unravels, he struggles with his faith and inner demons while searching for a way through adversity.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

