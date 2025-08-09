Brandon Blackstock, a well-known talent manager and music executive, has passed away at 48 after a long battle with cancer. Although he primarily worked behind the scenes in Hollywood, he gained widespread attention following his marriage to the famous singer Kelly Clarkson in 2013 and their subsequent divorce in 2022. With his passing, a significant chapter in their lives has now come to an end.

With news of his passing spreading, many have grown curious about Brandon Blackstock—his life, his battle with cancer, and more. One common question is about the fortune he left behind. Keep reading to see how his net worth compares to his ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson.

Brandon Blackstock’s Net Worth

Brandon Blackstock used to work as a former talent manager and music executive under the Starstruck Management Group company, founded by his father, Narvel Blackstock. The agency managed celebs like Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson. He even managed Clarkson after their marriage; however, after their divorce, she claimed he was not a licensed talent manager in California and overstepped in that sector. In 2023, as per many reports, Brandon was ordered to pay Clarkson $2.6 million.

So, even though he had to give up such a sum of money, he still amassed a staggering net worth of $10 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Blackstock is survived by four children – two from his first marriage, Savannah and Seth, and the other two with ex-wife, Kelly Clarkson, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

Kelly Clarkson’s Net Worth

Kelly Clarkson is a well-known personality in the industry. Over the years, she has made a lot of money as a singer and TV personality. During her divorce proceedings, it was reported that she earns almost $1.9 million per month from The Voice and The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is quite a lot. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth stands at $50 million as of 2025.

According to reports, there is a significant gap between Kelly Clarkson’s salary and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, as a talent manager. While the divorce impacted her finances, Clarkson both lost and gained financially through the process. A People report revealed she paid Blackstock over $1.3 million as a one-time settlement and monthly child support payments of $45,601. After some negotiations, their divorce was finalized in 2022. Despite these transactions, Kelly’s net worth remains higher than Brandon’s.

A statement from Brandon Blackstock’s family, shared with Parade, reads: “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Brandon Blackstock. He courageously fought cancer for over three years and passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. We appreciate your kind thoughts and prayers and kindly ask for privacy during this challenging time.”

