Neon’s documentary film EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert expanded its release across North America on February 27, one week after debuting on 325 IMAX screens in the region. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the film secured a place among the top five titles at the North American box office after opening in 1,903 theaters this Friday. The wider footprint has given the Elvis Presley concert experience a stronger commercial push as it moves beyond its premium format launch.

EPiC: Elvis Presley In Concert Box Office Collection

According to Box Office Mojo, EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert has earned $7.4 million worldwide so far, against a reported budget of $10–$11 million. Domestic earnings stand at $5.4 million after eight days of release. Internationally, the film has collected $2 million so far from limited releases across seven markets, including India, Australia, Brazil, and Indonesia.

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert Box Office Summary

North America – $5.4 million

International – $2 million

Total – $7.4 million

Last Friday delivered a solid debut, grossing $1.4 million from 325 theaters, for a per-screen average of $4,377. The film ranked among the top 6 performing titles in the region despite a limited screen count. Saturday added another $1 million, bringing total sales to $1.5 million, a 25% drop from opening day. Sunday contributed around $725,000, pushing the opening weekend total to approximately $3.2 million.

With the shift to a general release this Friday, daily earnings again crossed the $1 million mark. Saturday and Sunday figures are yet to be finalized, though projections suggest the second weekend may close at around $2.5 million.

Break-Even Target

Financially, the path ahead presents a challenge. A break-even target of at least $25 million places pressure on the coming weeks. Sustained domestic holds and stronger international play will determine whether EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert can bridge the gap before its theatrical run concludes.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

