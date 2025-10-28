Who is the poster child for superheroes? It’s the Kryptonian Superman, no matter how popular Marvel gets. That’s the reason why, in The Boys, Homelander is clearly inspired by Superman. We all know Superman’s origin story. He crash-landed on Earth as a toddler, sent away from a dying planet.

But is it realistic to expect normal human parents to raise a superhuman child and for that child to assimilate into our society normally? We all know how human children act and react, so having that level of power could be too much temptation for a child. That is precisely what Brightburn attempts to answer.

It’s a short watch, clocking in at just 1 hour and 30 minutes. The film is produced by James Gunn, written by his brothers Brian Gunn and Mark Gunn, and directed by David Yarovesky.

Why Is Brightburn Ideal For A Halloween Binge?

Frankly, it is more gory, scary, and emotionally dreadful than many proper horror films, mainly because of the violent imagery, such as a woman removing glass shards from her eyes or a man’s jaw coming loose, and the fact that all of this is carried out by a 12-year-old.

The premise is strong, and the performances are even better, supported by top-notch CGI, impressive practical effects, and a perfectly fitting background score. All these factors make it one of the most perfect films to be added to your Halloween binge list!

Where To Watch Brightburn?

You can now enjoy it on Peacock if you’re in the US. The film effectively transforms the well-known origin story of our beloved Superman into a believable horror narrative. Meanwhile, if you are in India, the film is available for rent on Amazon Prime.

What Could Be A Turn-Off For Some Viewers In Brightburn?

The length of Brightburn is a double-edged sword because it doesn’t have much time to fully develop its characters or show the emotional toll on them in detail. That doesn’t mean there’s no character development, but it does feel a bit rushed. For some viewers, this can be a turn-off, while others may find the 1-hour and 30-minute runtime a positive aspect.

Why Would The Boys Fans Enjoy Brightburn?

Fans of The Boys are likely to love Brightburn because both stories take a dark, subversive approach to the superhero genre, subverting traditional notions of heroism. Like The Boys, Brightburn explores what happens when extraordinary power falls into the wrong hands and how unchecked strength can breed corruption, fear, and chaos.

The film delivers the same gritty tone, shocking violence, and moral ambiguity that The Boys fans crave, but through the chilling lens of a child discovering his terrifying abilities. With its twisted “evil Superman” premise and unflinching look at power gone rogue, Brightburn feels like a perfect companion piece for anyone who enjoys the brutal realism and anti-hero energy of The Boys.

