Ghostface is returning to send some chills down your spine! After a string of delays, Scream 7 is back on track as the makers of the hit slasher franchise have set the release date of the next installment, and it is more than a year away!

The development comes after the project met with several production issues, from the departure of lead actors to the replacement of the director. Scream 7 is now being headlined by Neve Campbell, a franchise veteran who was missing from the previous installment due to a salary dispute with the producers.

Scream 7 to Hit the Theaters in February 2026

Scream 7 is all set to be released in cinemas on February 27th, 2026. Campbell and Kevin Williamson, the director of the film, announced the release date on social media. “It’s gonna be a killer 2026. #Scream7,” the two wrote in the caption with a picture featuring a knife slashed into a calendar.

The film will be coming to us after several postponements and issues, including the exit of lead actors Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Barrera was fired from the project by production company Spyglass Media for sharing a social media post on the Israel-Palestine issue. On the other hand, Ortega had to leave the film due to scheduling conflicts with her Netflix series Wednesday.

The project also saw a change of director as Happy Death Day filmmaker Christopher Landon was supposed to helm the film but backed out in December 2023, saying that Scream 7 was “a dream job that turned into a nightmare.” Kevin Williamson, the creator of the franchise, then replaced him.

The plot details for the project have been kept under wraps for now. Meanwhile, Courteney Cox, another franchise veteran, is also in talks to reprise her role as the talk show host Gale Weathers in the seventh installment. However, the actress has confirmed that she is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Scream released four films between 1996 and 2011 and was rebooted in 2022. The previous installment, Scream VI, came out in March 2023 and proved to be a box-office success, earning $166 million against a budget of $35 million.

