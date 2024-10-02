Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is enjoying a good run at the theatres, but it seems the makers do not wish to wait anymore and make it available to a broader spectrum of audiences. The sequel is reportedly set to make its OTT debut very soon. It has recently become the second-highest movie of the director-actor duo of Tim Burton-Michael Keaton. Scroll below for the streaming deets.

About the movie –

It is the sequel to the 1988 movie by Tim Burton, who gained wider recognition with it. The OG cast featured Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, who reprised their roles in this movie. Besides the OG people, new cast members also joined them. It included Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, Jenna Ortega, and Willem Dafoe.

The story of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice revolves around Lydia and her teenage daughter Astrid. Her life turns upside down when Astrid finds a model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it’s only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice’s name three times, and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

Box Office Reception –

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was expected to earn between $100 million and $110 million in its opening weekend in the US. It came slightly higher than the expectations. Tim Burton and Michael Keaton’s horror comedy raked in $111.00 million on its debut weekend.

So far, the movie has earned $251.44 million in the US and managed to stay within the top five of the domestic chart. In the international markets, it has raked in $123.80 million, and allied with the domestic cume, Tim Burton’s movie stands at $375.24 million after 25 days.

About its digital release-

According to WhenToStream’s report, the latest release will arrive on digital platforms like Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and others. It was released in the theatres in the United States on September 6, and it is reportedly arriving on the OTT platforms after a month and as PVOD. Jenna Ortega starrer movie by Tim Burton will reportedly arrive on the digital platforms on October 8.

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE (2024)

Streaming: October 8, 2024

PVOD (Apple, Amazon, Vudu, etc.)#BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice

BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE (2024)

Streaming: October 8, 2024

PVOD (Apple, Amazon, Vudu, etc.)#BeetlejuiceBeetlejuice

