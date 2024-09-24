Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven gave fans one of the best slasher film franchises when they created Scream and kicked off the series back in 1996. An untitled seventh film is in the making, and recently, Courteney Cox reportedly broke silence on her return for Scream 7. She was an integral part of the OG franchise, and her involvement in the upcoming has been in the news for some time. Amidst that, we are ranking the franchise at the worldwide box office.

There are four movies in the OG franchise, two in the reboot franchise, and another in the making. Neve Campbell played the lead role in the films. She is recognized as a scream queen owing to her role in the slasher film series. Dimension Films produced the first four movies, but Spyglass Media Group took over the rights from the 5th film, with Paramount Pictures distributing. They have reportedly collected more than $910 million at the worldwide box office.

Scream 7 has been in the news for several reasons, and the biggest one was when Spyglass fired Melissa Berrara, the lead star in 2022’s Scream and then its sequel, Scream VI, in 2023. She was fired because the production house deemed her social media messages about the Israel-Hamas to be Antisemitic. After her, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star exited the seventh movie reportedly due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday Season 2.

According to reports, Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original movie, will be directing Scream 7, and amidst that, Courteney Cox broke her silence on her return. In an interview with Variety, Cox said, “I’m not officially signed on. I’m not, but there will be a ‘Scream 7.'” She also said, “They’re rewriting all the time. It’s not like I don’t know what’s going on. You can’t get better than that choice. It’s going to be fun.” Her fans have kept their fingers crossed as they wish to see her in the movies; let’s look at the films ranked as per their global collections.

6. Scream 4 (2011) – $97.23 million

5. Scream (2022) – $137.74 million

4. Scream 3 (2000) – $161.83 million

3. Scream VI (2023) – $168.96million

2. Scream 2 (1997) – $172.36 million

Scream (1996) – $173.04 million



Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

