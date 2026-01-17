The Housemaid is becoming Sydney Sweeney’s top-grossing film, both domestically and globally. It is already the overall second-highest-grosser of Sweeney at the domestic box office, and soon it will achieve the same feat worldwide after surpassing Anyone But You. It is on track to become Sydney’s highest-grossing film ever worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Sydney is a popular name in the Hollywood film industry who has gained fame over the past few years. She got her breakthrough with the HBO series Euphoria. In the movies, Anyone But You emerged as a surprise hit, featuring opposite Glen Powell. Her chemistry with Powell made headlines since the film was in production, and there was also a lot of speculation about them. Rumors suggested that they were dating in real life, but they were not true at all.

The Housemaid crossed $200 million worldwide

The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig, has one of the best holds at the domestic box office as it continues to stay at #2 in the box office rankings. According to Deadline‘s report, the Sydney Sweeney starrer has already crossed the $200 million global milestone after scoring more than $100 million at the overseas box office. It is the third film featuring Sydney that crossed the $200 million milestone worldwide.

The Housemaid Vs Anyone But You worldwide box office

Anyone But You was released in 2023 and is the second-highest-grossing film of Sydney Sweeney overall. The rom-com collected $220.3 million at the worldwide box office. As per the Deadline report, the R-rated thriller is just $20 million away from surpassing the 2023 rom-com as her second-highest-grossing film ever. The Housemaid has already become Sydney Sweeney’s second biggest global hit as a lead.

The highest-grossing film of her career is Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which she played a brief role, appearing primarily in scenes at Spahn Ranch, interacting with Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth. She was still an emerging actress, and it helped add a prestigious Hollywood credit to her resume before her breakout success. For the record, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood collected $392.1 million at the worldwide box office.

Amanda Seyfried, Sydney Sweeney, and Brandon Sklenar appear in the leading roles with Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins in supporting roles. The Housemaid was released on December 19.

