Baby Do Die Do Box Office: Where Does Huma Qureshi’s Film Stand After A Month? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Huma Qureshi’s action thriller was released in theatres on July 3. It was not a big-budget film, yet it still clashed with YRF’s spy drama Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Even though Baby Do Die did not earn well at the box office, it received critical acclaim. However, positive word of mouth was not enough to boost its shows and collections. With the film now a month into its run in theatres, we take a look at its detailed box office report.

How Much Did Baby Do Die Do Earn Worldwide In 30 Days?

In India, the Hindi thriller earned 11 lakh on the fifth Saturday, day 30, showing some growth from day 29’s 6 lakh. Overall, it has earned 6.81 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 8.04 crore gross. Overseas, it has not registered any collections. Therefore, the worldwide box office total stands at 8.04 crore.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 6.81 crore

India gross – 8.04 crore

Overseas gross – 0.00

Worldwide gross – 8.04 crore

Budget and box office returns

Baby Do Die Do was a high-concept film made on a small budget. The film was backed by Huma and her brother, actor Saqeeb Salim. The thriller was made on a budget of 25 crore and has not recouped even 50% of its investment despite good reviews. The film has recovered only 27.24% of its budget. Huma Qureshi starrer had opened to a decent response, but massive competition from Dhammal 4 and other biggies restricted its footfalls.

Box Office Summary:

Budget- 25 crore

India net collection- 6.81 crore

Recovery: 27.24%

Deficit: 18.19 crore (72.76%)

(72.76%) Verdict- Flop

Directed by Nachiket Samant, Baby Do Die Do did not have much pre-release buzz. The film was clashing with Alpha. Even though Alpha did not prove to be a box-office success, Baby Do Die Do struggled to secure screenings as it competed for space with other releases. The film’s showings also largely had odd times. Despite critical acclaim and support from filmmakers, the film was unable to make a splash at the box office. With the film nearing the end of its theatrical run, Baby Do Die Do may end its net collection under 8 crore.

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