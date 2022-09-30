A lot has been going on around Khloe Kardashian and her ex Tristan Thompson. Just recently, the reality star welcomed her second kid via surrogacy. But before the baby was born, Khloe found out that the basketball player fathered another kid. For the unversed, this is not the first time that her partner has cheated on her.

Even when their first kid, True, was born, Thompson was absent from the hospital; the youngest Kardashian sister was delivering the baby. Reports came in that he was with other women at that time. Moreover, Tristan also cheated on the reality star a third time with sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn.

That is a lot of drama to handle, but it doesn’t end here. Just yesterday, reports had come in that Tristan Thompson secretly proposed to Khloe Kardashian in December 2019, but she rejected him. The revelation was made on the recent episode of The Kardashians. Khloe turned him down because she didn’t feel “proud” of his offer.

But now, People has reported that there was a second proposal from Tristan Thompson’s side, and Khloe Kardashian even accepted it and was looking forward to tying the knot. As we all know that despite his infidelity, Kardashian gave Tristan another chance, which is when he popped the question back in February 2021. She was with him for 9 months until the paternity scandals broke.

However, now, Khloe seems to have moved on. Previously reports came in that she was dating a private equity investor. Most recently, it was rumoured that a romance is brewing between her and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone.

The rumours spread after both were photographed at the Milan Fashion Week in a cosy pose. But Michele Morrone responded to those speculations before they grew and said that he and Khloe Kardashian are not dating. They met for the first time at the fashion show and were asked to take a photo together.

