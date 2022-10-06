Anne Hathaway is surely aging like a fine wine! To be honest, I grew up with the films like The Intern, The Devil Wears Prada where Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep were my fashion icons. My love and knowledge for fashion, how to style outfits with what accessories and everything in between, I learnt from the movies. Personally, I love Anne Hathaway’s style sense as she has a uniqueness to it.

Whenever she steps outside, be it in a red carpet, a fashion photoshoot or just a simple family brunch, Anne knows how to put together and carry a look.

A while back, we stumbled upon a picture of Anne Hathaway on social media where The Intern actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a rose gold-coloured thigh-high slit outfit. The metallic dress featured a unique frilled neckline, along with a keyhole giving a sneak peek of her b**bs.

Anne Hathaway completed her look with light foundation, blushed cheeks, defined brows and revived the dark red lip shade look. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings and tied her hair in a bun, flaunting her curtain bangs. She accentuated her look with stilettoes.

A few days back, we found another glamorous picture of Anne Hathaway wherein she looked absolutely stunning. In the picture, the Princess Diaries actress flaunted her baby bump in a beautiful outfit.

Well, we are definitely hooked to Anne Hathaway’s sultry and gorgeous look! What about you? Let us know!

