Anne Hathaway is by far one of the most loved actresses of Hollywood who has left a deep impact with her movies over the years. She has also been closely associated with the fashion industry mainly due to her movies like Devil Wears Prada and Princess Diaries and the multiple brand endorsements that been a part of, over the years. A few years back, she opted for a stunning red strapless gown on the red carpet and its price will leave you shocked to say the least.

For the unversed, Anne was previously in the news when she attended a Bvlgari jewellery event with South Korean beauty Lisa and Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. She opted for a bright yellow outfit at the event and her look was a massive hit on the internet. She has been associated with a series of popular luxury brands since the last few years and is often spotted wearing Louis Vuitton, Schiaparelli, and more.

Back in 2011, Anne Hathaway attended the Oscars in a stunning figure-hugging Valentino gown which made heads turn almost instantly. The dress had a mermaid cut and an added self-coloured tail and the silk material blended exceptionally well with the bright red colour of the outfit. The strapless, low neckline dress had huge flowers rolled in on either sides of the outfit which was further topped up with frills to give it a more royal look.

In jewellery, Anne Hathaway wore a beautiful stone choker style necklace which stood in contrast with her overall dress while her hair was tied up in a neat bun with a few curly strands falling out. This also let her stone earrings stand out.

In makeup, Anne Hathaway chose a bright matching red lipstick with accentuated eyebrows and light eye makeup. Have a look.

The most surprising part about this whole look, beyond the fact that it was absolutely stunning, was that it was allegedly worth $80,000. This means that with today’s value, Anne Hathaway’s dress was worth ₹6347840.

