Jennifer Aniston, the Hollywood diva who ruled our hearts as Rachel Green from one of our favourite sitcoms Friends is known to be a fashionista. From slaying red carpet looks to oozing hotness in photoshoots, Jennifer has always shown and put her best fashion foot forward.

Jennifer’s reign as Rachel Green has been one of the most iconic fashionable looks. To be honest, my fashion inspiration has been Rachel Green for ages. Be it casual brunch looks or fall/winter outfit inspo Rachel’s looks come in handy.

A few days back, we stumbled upon a sultry and gorgeous picture of Jennifer Aniston on our social media feed. In the photo, the actress looked absolutely stunning as she wore a sheer black outfit, flaunting her toned and curvy midriff. The outfit featured a golden brooch in the waist area.

For makeup, Jennifer Aniston opted for foundation, contoured and blushed cheeks, defined brows, smokey kohl-rimmed eyes, glossy nude lip shade, and kept her dampened curly hair open. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings and posed for the camera in a sultry pose. And it made me wonder if Jen is actually aging backward!

It was Jennifer Aniston who incorporated n*pple-free outfits into fashion and made a revolutionary statement through her looks. Well, we should definitely take some fashion inspiration from the diva!

Jennifer revoked the black smokey eyes look. Did you like Jennifer Aniston‘s black outfit look? Let us know in the comments!

