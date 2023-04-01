Keanu Reeves’s John Wick: Chapter 4 has done a decent job in its theatrical run at the Indian box office. The actor has already got his highest-ever earner here. With the latest update of the collection, the film has crossed the lifetime of Justice League and now, is on its way to surpassing the collection of Black Panther. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Chad Stahelski, John Wick 4 received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics and among its targeted audience, word-of-mouth has been super positive. However, too much bloodshed and adult certification from the censor board has restricted the film’s segment of viewers. And it could be clearly seen in the numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest update, John Wick: Chapter 4 has earned 37 crores* at the Indian box office. It’s a decent total and it has already surpassed Justice League‘s 35 crores. Today, it will cross Black Panther’s lifetime of 38 crores. By tomorrow, the film is expected to surpass the lifetime of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (40 crores) and Incredibles 2 (40.25 crores).

Meanwhile, director Chad Stahelski recently shared his favourite moment from John Wick: Chapter 4’s shooting. He said that he still remembers the first day of the shoot, when Keanu Reeves walked in on the sets donning the iconic black suit.

Talking about the same, the director said, “For me, it was the first day Keanu came on set. He had the suit back on and it was the first time we were back together in three years. So it was pretty special.” (via IANS)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone Graciously Greet Each Other Years After Rumoured Fallout, Netizens React “Chemistry Toh Nick Jonas Aur Ranveer Singh Ki Achi Lag Rahi Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News