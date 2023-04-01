The box office ride of Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa hasn’t been on the expected lines since day 1. After the opening of 11.20 crores on day 1, the film needed to stay stable by witnessing a minimal drop yesterday. However, the drop has been bigger, giving an alarming sign for the makers. Now, let’s look at the advance booking of day 3 to know the trend!

Helmed by Ajay Devgn, the action thriller is an official Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi starring Karthi. Despite being a remake, there were high expectations from the film as Ajay’s Drishyam 2 busted the myth that the era of remakes is gone in Bollywood. But clearly, it is not living up to the expectations and there’s a need for a huge turnaround today.

As per the trade update, Bholaa has accumulated 1.86 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) through advance booking for day 3. Compared to yesterday’s 1.71 crores gross, it’s growth but still not enough. A number of 2.50 crores gross or more would have given a chance to the film to go well beyond the double-digit mark and that’s clearly not happening.

Now, let’s see if Bholaa surprises us with a huge turnout of the walk-in audience today!

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn recently said that he enjoys the process of work and cannot choose between acting or directing because it is all one. Ajay during the trailer launch of Bholaa, was asked what he enjoys more – acting or directing.

“I enjoy the process of working. You cannot segregate between acting and direction because it is all one. You enjoy total filmmaking. You enjoy waking up in the morning and going to work and both are a part of it. It’s a combination. You cannot enjoy one without the other,” he said. (via IANS)

