Ajay Devgn is currently on a promotional spree for his latest release Bholaa. The film’s promotions brought him again to Kapil Sharma’s talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, where he left everyone in splits with his witty sense of humour. Scroll down to know the actor’s revelation about Titanic being offered to him but why he did not make it to the film’s sets.

Bholaa marks Ajay’s fourth directorial film. Apart from him, the movie also stars Tabu, Gajraj Rao, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra and Vineet Kumar in pivotal roles.

Coming to Ajay Devgn’s appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the actor was joined by his co-stars Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal. During the show, the host cracked various jokes about the Drishyam star, but the latter cracked everyone up with his sarcastic comments. Kapil asked Ajay why he has never been a target of controversies and said, “You are working in this industry for so many years, we have never heard any controversy about him. Are you innocent or are you not getting caught?” Ajay smartly poked fun at Kapil Sharma by replying, “Whatever I know, I have learnt from you.”

Their fun banter did not end there as during one of the segments, Kapil was reading hilarious comments on Ajay’s posts and said that Ajay and not Leonardo DiCaprio was offered Titanic, but he had one demand. To this, Ajay Devgn quickly replied, “Yes they had written to me, but until the letter found me, Titanic had already sunk.”

Following Ajay’s hilarious reply, his fans could not help but laugh out loud. Earlier, Ajay Devgn made headlines for his reaction to RRR’s Naatu Naatu’s Oscar win. The actor, who was a part of the SS Rajamouli’s film, said, “RRR ko Oscar jo mila hai woh meri wajha se mila hai.” When Kapil asked him how, he said “Agar maine uss gaane mein nacch liya hota toh kya hota?”

