Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan made waves before and after its release. While the film courted controversy before its release, it later got ticket windows buzzing with its stupendous box office collection. Apart from SRK’s action-packed scenes, Pathaan also dragged the audience to the theatres for its post-credit scene featuring him with Salman Khan, who was seen in a cameo role in the film.

For the unversed, one of the highlights of the film was its post-credit scene where both the Khans are seen talking as their character but the audience knew they were talking about the state of the industry and their star power while sitting on the bridge. But did you know the show was first axed from the film? Well, the director spills the beans!

During his recent appearance at News 18 Rising India Summit 2023, Siddharth Anand revealed that Pathaan’s post-credit scene with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan was first removed as it didn’t fit well and the film ended how it ended. However, it was film producer Aditya Chopra who suggested the makers to use it in the end.

Siddharth Anand said, “The sequence you watched in post credits, that was the end of that (train) sequence. We came up with the idea that make it about them in real life and we’ll find humour in that. But then we chopped that from the film. It ended how that sequence is ending and the film ended. When we saw the film after the final mix, Uday Chopra came up with this idea that we should put that scene at the end of the film. And we all realised, ‘Why did we not think of it? It’s mind blowing. Credit to Uday Chopra for that suggestion.”

“I wanted it to be funny because you know that they (Shah Rukh Khan and Salman) will destroy the goons. You are already prepared. How will they do it is what the audience wants to know. But the X factor is the humour. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have such great chemistry with each other. They are very good friends, they have great understanding and they are like that off-camera also so I wanted to capture that,” concluded Siddharth Anand.

Well, we are glad Adi came up with the idea and fans had the time of their life seeing the Khans together.

