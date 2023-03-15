Mouni Roy needs no introduction. She is one among one of the most loved & adored actresses. After ruling the TV industry like a queen, she has now even made her mark in B- Town as well. The actress received a lot of praise for her performance in Brahmastra. The Naagin actress is known for her sartorial fashion choices and her hourglass figure. However, she is also troll’s favourite. Recently, she dropped a super s*xy video on her social media and got brutally trolled by the netizens. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Mouni, who is currently happily married to Suraj Nambiar enjoys a massive fanbase on social media. She never leaves the chance to treat her fans with her glamorous pictures. The actress recently dropped a video on her Instagram in multi -coloured bikini & looked drop-dead gorgeous. However, as soon as the video went viral, the actress came under the radar of trolls, and they massively trolled her for being too skinny.

Mouni Roy is currently on a dreamy vacation in Miami, Florida. The actress dropped a video where she can be seen spending time on the beach. The actress looked stunning in a printed bikini set; she added a pair of sunglasses to complete the look. She captioned the video, “Hello Miami” and even got a shoutout from Disha Patani in the comments section. However, netizens weren’t impressed with Mouni, and they brutally trolled her.

One of the users wrote, “Mujhe laga yeh ud jayegi hawa mai but thank god bach gyi….”

Another was quick to react and wrote, “Main toh kehti hoon didi ko 4 bottle glucose ko lagao.”

“Arey had hoti hai bhai kya hai yaar…”

“Ab aur sukh gyi, pehle zyada achi lagti thi.”

A user even dragged Uorfi Javed and wrote, “Yeh kya sabko Uorfi ka virus toh nhi aa gya.”

“It’s not hot; it’s not fire, it is just malnutrition.”

“Skeleton ke upar gori chamdi chipki hui hai bas.”

“Haddi hai yeh toh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

However, her hardcore fans and friends dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section and made sure to uplift her like a queen.

Meanwhile, what do you think about Mouni Roy’s s*xy avatar? Let us know in the comments section below!

