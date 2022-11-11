Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with Pathaan after 4 year-long of sabbaticals. Fans are eagerly waiting with bated breath for the film to release. Recently, on the occasion of the superstar’s birthday, a new trailer for the film was released.

Needless to say, the trailer went viral on social media within minutes of its release. Now days later, a fan-made edited version of the trailer is going viral. Interestingly, the audio of the trailer is retained while the video is replaced by the minions’ trailer. The hilarious edit has admirers rolling on the floor with laughter.

The fan-made version of the Pathaan trailer begins with two minion cops speculating about the disappearance of Pathaan, then cuts to the minion Stuart doing weightlifting while mouthing SRK’s phrases “zinda hai”. In the video, which also depicts Pathaan fighting the villain in the ring, Skarlet Overkill fills in for Deepika Padukone.

Take a look at the hilarious fan-made trailer below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maha (@mahasrk1)

As the fan-made edit is going viral, netizens are loving this version of Pathaan and are in awe of the video. A user commented, “Looool I think I got my cardio done laughing !! Too good! Can we have more!!!”, while another user wrote, “It is so so cute, Abram will definitely love this”.

Previously, Director Siddharth Anand spoke about Shah Rukh Khan’s physical transformation for the film. He said to Indian Express, “Shah Rukh Khan has pushed his body to breaking point for Pathaan. So, with all the love that he is getting for Pathaan’s teaser, he deserves all that and much more. I remember when I first met him on Pathaan, we discussed how physically challenging it will be for him and he was game from the get-go and it shows on screen”.

