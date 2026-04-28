Nearly two decades after Michael Jackson’s death, one of his most iconic companions, his chimpanzee Bubbles, continues to capture public curiosity. Once a constant presence by the King of Pop’s side, Bubbles is now living a quiet and comfortable life far from the spotlight.

Jackson adopted Bubbles from a research facility in Texas in the 1980s. The chimp quickly became a global sensation, traveling with the pop star, appearing at public events, and even joining him on international trips. Bubbles famously attended meetings in Japan and was often treated like a member of Jackson’s inner circle.

Bubbles At Neverland Ranch: Life with Michael Jackson

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During his early years, Bubbles lived with Jackson at Neverland Ranch, where he reportedly slept in a crib in the singer’s bedroom. However, as he grew older and stronger, his behavior became more difficult to manage. This led to his relocation to professional care.

Where Is Bubbles Now? Current Life & Age Explained

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Since 2005, Bubbles has been living at the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, Florida. According to the sanctuary’s founder, Patti Ragan, Bubbles is now 43 years old and weighs around 170 pounds. “He’s such a sweet, sweet guy,” Ragan told Variety, noting that while he has slowed down with age, he still interacts well with younger chimpanzees.

Bubbles spends his days resting, eating fruits, vegetables, and leafy greens, and playing with simple items like Velcro backpacks. He lives in a social group of other chimpanzees and even helped raise younger ones when he first arrived at the sanctuary.

Bubbles in ‘Michael’ Biopic: Why CGI Was Used Instead Of A Real Chimp

The newly released biopic Michael brings Bubbles back into public conversation. Instead of using a real animal, director Antoine Fuqua chose CGI to portray him. In a statement shared through PETA, Lionsgate clarified that the depiction is based on historical facts and does not promote keeping chimpanzees as pets.

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Animal welfare advocates have praised this approach. PETA emphasized that modern understanding of primates shows they need natural environments and social groups, making domestic life unsuitable.

Today, Bubbles remains well cared for, with Jackson’s estate continuing to support his expenses, according to the Great Ape website. Though no longer in the public eye, the once-famous chimp lives a peaceful life, far removed from the fame he once shared with one of the world’s biggest music legends.

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