The cultural extravaganza NMAAC hosted by the Ambanis was attended by who-not of Bollywood as well as Hollywood but all hell broke loose when fans started posting pictures of Spiderman actor Tom Holland posing with Zendaya, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. After Ambani’s NMAAC Cultural fans started tweeting pictures of the world’s biggest superstars in one frame. But something went hilariously wrong! Scroll on to learn more.

A picture where Neeta Ambani is posing with Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, Zendaya, and the Spiderman actor is going viral on the internet. But, soon, Tom Holland tweeted and begged everyone to stop tagging him in all the retweets and mentioned that he was not the spiderman they were seeing in the picture.

In a classic case of mistaken identity, fans were eagerly tagging spiderman actor Tom Holland but tagged English author and historian Tom Holland instead.

Check out below:

Please make it stop https://t.co/K8j0EBbjyY — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 2, 2023

The historian, Tom Holland, finally had to request on Twitter and plead with everyone to stop tagging him in all the pictures. He further wrote in a reply, “It seems like the whole of India is on a timeline.” In a reply to the author, an Indian apologized on behalf of all the Indians. Not only fans but many publications and websites also fell prey to this case of mistaken identities.

Interestingly, the author and historian was mistaken to be the Spiderman actor in an earlier instance as well. He had trolled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming a stadium after himself. The author wrote, “I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself.” His tweet and opinions did not go down well with Modi fans who immediately started a trend hashtagged as #BoycottSpiderman.

Check out below:

I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

While the historian is struggling with spamming, actor Tom Holland is on an indefinite break from social media since last year. He took a break stating that social media is affecting his mental health and taking a toll on him.

Tom Holland the author has 281K followers on Twitter and goes by the handle holland_tom while the actor has a following of 7.2 M on Twitter and goes by the handle @TomHolland1996.

