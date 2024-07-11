Ryan Reynolds doesn’t just play Deadpool on screen, he acts the character at home too, always entertaining his kids, and wife, Blake Lively. During an interview with Variety, the 47-year-old shared how he mentally and physically prepares to play the marvelous role and what his family thinks of it.

He said, “It’s not so much about the aesthetic, though I have to fill out the suit. But you want people to see that you’re putting in the work,” in an interview alongside Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy. Reynolds continued, “It makes me feel like I earned it. I have an intense relationship with Deadpool. My middle daughter said, ‘Daddy, when can you stop Deadpooling?’ I was like, ‘Soon, baby. I promise.’”

In between the conversation, Levy chimed in, teasing Reynolds that he needs “to stop wearing that mask in the house,” to which Jackman agreed, “Yeah, that’s getting weird.” However, Reynolds revealed, “It is weird. Listen, Blake [Lively] insists, so I just do it.”

Reynolds and Lively are parents to daughters, James, Inez, and Betty, and the couple welcomed their fourth child in February 2023.

Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine is the third chapter in the franchise after the 2016 original film and 2018 sequel. Reflecting on Reynolds and Jackman’s onscreen chemistry, Levy shared with People, “I knew they were professionals. I knew they were the loveliest of gentlemen, but when you see them as Deadpool and Wolverine, something electric happens. And you’re in the presence of icons and even as their good buddy, that gave me a thrill many a day. Hugh, Ryan, and I are very good friends in real life. We spend a lot of time together in real life.”

Furthermore, the Big Fat Liar producer shared his experience of putting together the R-rated project to which he expressed that it “has corrupted my soul in ways that might be irrevocable.” He continued, “I often joke to Ryan that I was a nice Canadian boy who didn’t work blue … now I’m riffing R-rated content alongside the best in the business. So it’s a fun one for sure.”

Deadpool & Wolverine will arrive on July 26 in theaters.

Must Read: Sharon Stone’s Net Worth Explored As Basic Instinct Star Claims “I Had Zero Money’ After 2001 Stroke

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News