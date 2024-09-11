Blink Twice Box Office (Worldwide): Channing Tatum's Thriller Is $1 Million Away From Earning 2X The $20 Million Production Budget

Channing Tatum’s social thriller Blink Twice has seen some success since opening in theaters on August 23, 2024. The movie, with a production budget of $20 million, has hit multiple milestones. Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut is now closing in on another massive milestone at the global box office.

Just days after passing the $20 million mark at the domestic box office, Blink Twice is nearing another massive global milestone. The film, with positive reviews, is a modest hit. Three weeks after its release, it is just a million shy of doubling its production budget.

According to The Numbers, Blink Twice is $1 million away from hitting the $40 million mark worldwide. The film has grossed $20.4 million domestically and $18.5 million overseas. It has made $38.9 million worldwide.

With a reported budget of $20 million, Kravitz’s directorial debut is a hair’s breadth away from doubling the investment. Blink Twice reaching the coveted $40 million mark will signal a successful financial venture. Meanwhile, The Crow, released alongside Blink Twice, failed to soar at the box office.

The Lionsgate $50 million reboot has only grossed over $18 million worldwide. The film, which turned out to be both a critical failure and a box office bomb, is now headed for release on Premium Video on Demand. The Crow will be available to buy for $24.99 or rent for $19.99 (48 hours) on all major streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Fandango at Home.

