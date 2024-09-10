Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office (North America): Only $6 Million Away From Beating Star Wars: The Last Jedi As The 14th Highest Grossing Film Of All Time

Deadpool and Wolverine continued climbing up the Domestic box office rankings in its seventh weekend of release. Over the weekend, the third instalment in the Merc with a Mouth franchise surpassed Incredible 2’s $608 Million domestic haul to become the 15th highest-grossing film of all time. Deadpool and Wolverine is now closing in on the Jedi’s to take the #14th spot in the domestic box office chart.

The superhero blockbuster has generated $613.8 million domestically and another $672 million from overseas markets. The cumulative global haul stands at $1.285 billion. The film surpassed Incredible 2’s domestic haul of $608 million. It also overtook the live-action Beauty and the Beast remake and Frozen I’s global haul to become the 22nd-biggest film of all time.

Deadpool and Wolverine are now closing in on Star Wars: The Last Jedi domestic haul to become the 14th highest-grossing film ever. The 2017 Star Wars film grossed $620.1 million domestically. The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer is just $6 million shy of beating Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, Deadpool and Wolverine are also sneaking up on The Avenger’s $623 million domestic take to claim the thirteenth spot on the list. They are just $10 million short of beating The Avengers for the thirteenth spot on the domestic chart.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the biggest film of stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s respective careers. Also, it ranks #7 among the top-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movies of all time.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

