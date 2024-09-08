Deadpool & Wolverine has been maintaining its winning streak at the North American box office by being in the top 3. It was mostly ruling at number one and has been toppled from that position on a few occasions. It is still earning solid numbers in the domestic regions and has now surpassed Incredibles 2’s lifetime haul in the United States. Scroll below for more.

Incredibles 2 was the sequel to The Incredibles and was released in 2018. Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, and Samuel L. Jackson are part of the Pixar animated feature’s voice cast. It reportedly set the record for best debut for an animated film after its record $182.68 million debut weekend in the US. The movie was also nominated for the Oscars in the Best Animated Feature Film category.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando, in his latest report, has shared the box office tally of Deadpool & Wolverine in the United States. According to that, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s MCU movie collected $1.7 million on its 7th Friday, facing a dip of 53.7% from last Friday. Despite that, the movie remains strong at the daily top. It has reached a $608.5 million cume in the United States, and with that, it has beaten Incredibles 2.

The report revealed that Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed Incredibles 2’s domestic haul of $608.5 million to become the 15th highest-grossing film of all time at the North American box office. It is predicted to earn strong numbers during its seventh weekend. Deadpool 3 aims for a $6 million—$7 million this weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Deadpool 3 has collected $660.80 million overseas, bringing its global cume to $1.26 billion. The film by Shawn Levy was released on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Transformers Franchise Films Ranked By Worldwide Box Office: Michael Bay’s Films Contributed More Than 82% Of The Overall $5.28 Billion Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News