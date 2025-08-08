Jurassic World Rebirth arrived on home video a little over a month after hitting theaters. Universal has a habit of shifting its theatrical windows depending on the title, sometimes moving films to PVOD quickly, as seen with The Fall Guy, while giving others, like Oppenheimer, a long run on the big screen.

The timing here probably suggests two things: the studio knows the film will not reach the $1 billion milestone, and it feels the current earnings are solid enough to make the early release worthwhile. The movie currently stands at a collection of $770 million worldwide, per Box Office Mojo.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Nears $800 Million Milestone

The movie is on track to cross $800 million worldwide this weekend, which is likely its final major benchmark. In the US, James Gunn’s Superman has already overtaken it with around $322 million (per Box Office Mojo).

The earlier Jurassic World trilogy all passed $1 billion, with the first film making over $1.6 billion and Fallen Kingdom bringing in $1.3 billion after a massive reported budget of $432 million. The series stumbled with Dominion in 2022, which received poor reviews and fell short of expectations.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Summary

Domestic – $321 million

International – $449 million

Worldwide Collection – $770 million

Jurassic World Franchise Struggles After Dominion

For Rebirth, Universal delayed locking in a director until late in pre-production, eventually hiring Gareth Edwards, known for Godzilla and Rogue One. The film opened with mixed reviews and currently holds a 51% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie, with a reported $180 million budget, has been a commercial success and even topped the iTunes charts on August 6, showing strong demand at home. It stars Scarlett Johansson and Mahershala Ali and continues to play in theaters and be available for home viewing.

