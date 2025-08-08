James Gunn’s Superman has earned 322 million dollars in under a month, moving ahead of Iron Man’s 319 million domestic total from 2008 (per Box Office Mojo). The Marvel film, directed by Jon Favreau, marked Robert Downey Jr.’s significant return to major studio work after personal troubles had stalled his career.

Superman (2025) dir. James Gunn pic.twitter.com/BSW9f5p5ry — 𝗡𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻 (@NOCsuperman) August 5, 2025

Robert Downey Jr.’s Marvel Legacy

Downey Jr’s performance as Tony Stark became central to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leading to multiple sequels and appearances in other Marvel titles before stepping away from the role in Avengers: Endgame.

Iron Man remains a landmark superhero film, holding a 94% critics score and a 91% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Its lighter tone set it apart from the darker DC films of the time and helped define the MCU’s signature style.

Christopher Nolan says casting Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man is ‘one of the greatest decisions in the history of movies’ pic.twitter.com/CWxYjV5iO6 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 21, 2023

Superman Reboot Vs Iron Man: Box Office Comparison

The Superman reboot takes a fresh approach compared to the Nolan-era DC films, with David Corenswet donning the cape as Clark Kent alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. The film has enjoyed a strong run at the global box office.

Superman Reboot – Box Office Summary

North America– $322 million

International – $240.7 million

Worldwide – $562.7 million

Iron Man (2008) – Box Office Summary

North America– $319 million

International – $266.7 million

Worldwide – $585.7 million

As you can see, the Superman reboot has narrowly surpassed Iron Man’s domestic gross but still trails by around $23 million worldwide. Given its momentum, it could close the gap soon.

The movie, reportedly made for over 200 million dollars, has already joined the list of the top 100 highest-grossing domestic releases (per Box Office Mojo), marking another high-profile moment in the long-running rivalry between Marvel and DC that has shaped modern superhero cinema since 2008.

