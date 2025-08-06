In addition to garnering critical acclaim and a big thumbs-up from audiences, James Gunn’s Superman reboot currently ranks among the top ten highest-grossing movies of 2025. It has already surpassed some notable 2025 titles, including Brad Pitt’s F1, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and 28 Years Later, and is now approaching Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Superman Outgrosses One Disaster Epic, Set To Surpass Another

The David Corenswet-led Superman has already surpassed one major disaster-genre blockbuster and is now closing in on another one at the global box office. The superhero film has outperformed Roland Emmerich’s 2004 hit The Day After Tomorrow, which grossed around $552.6 million worldwide.

Now, it’s eyeing the next milestone: surpassing Michael Bay’s 1998 star-studded disaster epic Armageddon. So how close is Superman to overtaking Armageddon’s lifetime earnings?

Let’s take a look at the latest numbers of Superman and Armageddon from Box Office Mojo.

Superman Box Office Summary (According to Box Office Mojo)

North America: $317.9 million

International: $235.3 million

Worldwide: $553.2 million

Armageddon Box Office Summary (According to Box Office Mojo)

North America: $201.6 million

International: $352.1 million

Worldwide: $553.7 million

As you can see, Superman needs to earn just around $500,000 more to surpass Armageddon at the global box office. And depending on when you’re reading this, there’s a good chance it has already crossed that milestone.

Superman – Story & Cast

Helmed by James Gunn, the film centers on Clark Kent (David Corenswet) in his early days as a reporter and how he tries to find a balance between his Kryptonian legacy and his human upbringing in Smallville. The movie also features Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

Superman – Critical Response & Audience Ratings

Superman currently holds an impressive critics’ score of 83% and a higher audience score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. On IMDb, Superman has a solid user rating of 7.5/10.

Superman Trailer

