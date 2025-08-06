Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, was released last month. After running for over a month at the cinemas, it has achieved a remarkable feat domestically. The film has surpassed Johansson’s MCU debut, Iron Man 2, and a few more movies to crack the all-time top 100 grossers at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The latest dinosaur entry in the Jurassic Park franchise has crossed the $750 million mark worldwide. It is the third-highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. The movie has successfully secured the franchise’s future, as the makers might not consider discontinuing it after this one. There were mixed reviews at the cinemas upon its release, yet it performed exceptionally well by the current summer release standards.

Jurassic World Rebirth at the North American box office

The Scarlett-Johansson starrer Jurassic World Rebirth lost 310 theaters last Friday and collected $1.2 million on its 5th Monday in North America. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the movie has hit the $318.8 million cume at the domestic box office. It witnessed just a 28.1% decline at the North American box office from its 4th Monday. The film is expected to earn between $335 million and $345 million domestically.

Surpasses Iron Man 2 and more movies to enter the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list in North America!

Scarlett Johansson received global fame as Black Widow in the MCU. She started her Marvel journey with Robert Downey Jr-led Iron Man 2. Her latest venture in another successful franchise has surpassed the domestic haul of Iron Man 2. Rebirth surpassed $312.4 million along with Indian Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull [$317.1 million], Star Wars: Return of the Jedi [$316.5 million], and Thor: Ragnarok [$315.05 million] at the domestic box office to become the #99 highest-grossing film of all time in North America.

Scarlett’s film is expected to crack the all-time top 70 at the domestic box office in its theatrical run. Rebirth missed the $450 million mark at the international box office by a hair this weekend. The overseas collection stands at the $449.2 million cume, and allied to the domestic gross, Jurassic World Rebirth has hit the $768.03 million worldwide cume. It was released on July 2.

Box Office Summary

North America – $318.8 million

International – $449.2 million

Worldwide – $768.0 million

