Maalik, starring Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar, has taken an exit from theatres after running for four weeks. Since Rajkummar was coming fresh from the success of Bhool Chuk Maaf, there were some expectations from the film. Unfortunately, it failed to show any momentum and ended up fetching a poor collection at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed closing collection report!

Reception of the film

Directed by Pulkit, the Bollywood action thriller was theatrically released on July 11, 2025. It received mixed reviews from critics, and even among the audience, it received mixed to poor word-of-mouth. While Rajkummar’s performance was praised by some, the film was bashed for its clichéd and unengaging execution. Due to this, it couldn’t even make fair earnings.

Maalik closing collection at the Indian box office

Maalik started its journey by earning 4.02 crores, and it had a scope to grow further, but since the audience feedback was not in favor, it couldn’t do much. Eventually, after spending 28 days in theatres, the film concluded its run and earned a dismal 26.36 crore net at the Indian box office. Including GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 31.1 crores.

Budget and box office verdict of Maalik

Reportedly, Maalik was made on a budget of 54 crores. Against this cost, the film did a business of just 26.36 crore net. If a comparison is made, it managed to recover only 48.81% of the total cost and suffered a deficit of 27.64 crores. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a flop verdict at the Indian box office.

Breaks Rajkummar Rao’s winning streak!

Rajkummar Rao was on a roll with back-to-back successful films. After Stree 2, his Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Chuk Maaf turned out to be successful affairs, thus scoring a hat-trick of successful films. However, with this recent release, this winning streak was broken.

Box office summary:

Budget – 54 crores

India net collection – 26.36 crores

Deficit – 27.64 crores

Verdict – Flop

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu Box Office Collection Day 15: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Recovers Only 28% Of Its Budget In Two Weeks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News